University of Mary enrollment remains stable amid pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Student enrollment at the University of Mary remains stable amid a coronavirus pandemic that many had predicted could devastate higher education.

Enrollment stood at 3,802 two weeks into the fall semester at the private catholic university. That's down about 25 students from the same time last year, said Brenda Nagel, vice president for public affairs.

Nagel primarily attributed the stability in enrollment to a swift response to the pandemic last spring by U-Mary's Emergency Response Team to create a health and safety plan that allowed in-person learning with the option for students to go online if the need arose.

She noted the number of students living on campus has increased by 31 to 1,165, as a testament to the university's ability to take care of students in regards to meals and other operational services on the campus south of Bismarck.

Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.