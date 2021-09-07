United Tribes Technical College leader looks forward to powwow's return

The United Tribes Technical College International Powwow was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the college president says he is excited for the return of the longtime event Friday.

"I feel it out there," President Leander R. McDonald said. "I've stopped by a few powwows here in the state, and they just had great attendance, great participation."

Based on ticket sales, UTTC is expecting around 10,000 attendees. Previous powwows have seen between 10,000 and 20,000 people attend over the weekend.

Masks will be recommended for attendees and will be available at the event, along with hand sanitizer. UTTC will also be hosting opportunities to be tested for or vaccinated against COVID-19 at the powwow. The powwow's masters of ceremonies will also give public service announcements on COVID-19 safety. McDonald said that he's seen many people wearing masks at other powwows this year. Native Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19 than white Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Almost all of the powwow's events, except for a youth basketball tournament, will be held outdoors to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the president said.