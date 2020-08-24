United Tribes Technical College, Bismarck State College set to begin fall semesters this week

Masks are required and enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented at both campuses. Temperature kiosks have been set up at certain high-traffic areas on the United Tribes campus and extra staff have been hired to “ensure that those protocols are being followed,” Kleinjan said.

BSC plans to provide two reusable masks to all students and employees this week. The college’s COVID-19 dashboard shows eight off-campus students and one employee as being infected with COVID-19 as of Monday.

United Tribes is working closely with the state Department of Health as “some” positive cases have been identified on campus, Kleinjan said. The college’s administrative team held multiple Zoom meetings over the summer to ensure they were on the same page, according to Kleinjan.

United Tribes President Leander McDonald in a statement said that he’s pleased to welcome students and staff back for the fall semester.

“The United Tribes Technical College team put forth a tremendous amount of effort to research, develop, and implement, a plan to provide educational programming that engaged our students and kept them safe at the same time,” McDonald said. “I’m pleased with what was developed and believe we can have a safe semester with these strategies in place.”

Fall 2020 enrollment numbers at UTTC are likely to be down 25% to 30% from last year's count of 434 to a little over 300 students this semester. BSC's fall 2020 enrollment is "basically even" with last fall, and school officials expect that number will hold steady or even surpass last year's count of 3,739 when an official tally is taken in a few weeks.

Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.