United Tribes Technical College, Bismarck State College set to begin fall semesters this week

Two local colleges are set to begin the fall semester this week with measures such as mask wearing in place to try to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Both United Tribes Technical College and Bismarck State College canceled in-person instruction midway through the semester last spring as the pandemic hit North Dakota. Both schools finished classes online.
UTTC will begin instruction on Tuesday in a synchronous, nearly all-distance learning environment. Students will log into online classes at regularly scheduled times to receive live instruction from faculty, who can decide whether to teach from home or on campus.
Some United Tribes students will be on campus for technical programs that are difficult or impossible to do via distance learning, such as welding and heavy equipment. However, class sizes have been reduced to better accommodate social distancing, and masks are required for anyone on campus.
BSC classes were set to start Monday evening, but the bulk of classes will begin Tuesday in either an in-person or a hybrid format.
For the most part, courses in hands-on technical programs such as the electrical lineworker program will be held in-person with reduced numbers of students, while general education courses will be held in a hybrid format that allows students to either attend in person or watch classes live online.
Officials believe that hybrid courses will reduce the number of students in a classroom to better allow for social distancing, and can provide continuity of education in the case of quarantine due to COVID-19. Public colleges and universities across the state have implemented hybrid classes.
UTTC has updated its distance learning protocols to emphasize synchronous, or real time, instruction, according to spokesman Brent Kleinjan.
“We’ve learned that both students and instructors having that interaction is important, and we think it'll be a lot better learning environment" than it was in the spring, he said.
The fall semester at both colleges will wrap up in December, similar to past years.
Any student living on the United Tribes campus will have an individual dorm room and access to a remodeled computer lab that features plastic partitions between terminals. The computers themselves have been upgraded with webcams and other technology to ensure they can be used for online classes.
BSC students will continue to share dorms, but the college scheduled and staggered move-in times over the weekend to accommodate social distancing. Incoming students were asked to get tested for COVID-19 at least five days prior to their arrival on campus at one of the many free testing events held across the state this month.
Masks are required and enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented at both campuses. Temperature kiosks have been set up at certain high-traffic areas on the United Tribes campus and extra staff have been hired to “ensure that those protocols are being followed,” Kleinjan said.
BSC plans to provide two reusable masks to all students and employees this week. The college’s COVID-19 dashboard shows eight off-campus students and one employee as being infected with COVID-19 as of Monday.
United Tribes is working closely with the state Department of Health as “some” positive cases have been identified on campus, Kleinjan said. The college’s administrative team held multiple Zoom meetings over the summer to ensure they were on the same page, according to Kleinjan.
United Tribes President Leander McDonald in a statement said that he’s pleased to welcome students and staff back for the fall semester.
“The United Tribes Technical College team put forth a tremendous amount of effort to research, develop, and implement, a plan to provide educational programming that engaged our students and kept them safe at the same time,” McDonald said. “I’m pleased with what was developed and believe we can have a safe semester with these strategies in place.”
Fall 2020 enrollment numbers at UTTC are likely to be down 25% to 30% from last year's count of 434 to a little over 300 students this semester. BSC's fall 2020 enrollment is "basically even" with last fall, and school officials expect that number will hold steady or even surpass last year's count of 3,739 when an official tally is taken in a few weeks.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
