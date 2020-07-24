U-Mary outlines measures to prevent spread of virus as school year nears

U-Mary is working to identify the best location for each class on campus so that students and faculty can spread out.

“We’re going to try to use all the spaces as well as we can,” Richter said.

If it’s impossible to keep a 6-foot distance, people in the class will need to wear a mask. In addition to in-person classes, all courses also will be delivered remotely so that any students unable to physically attend can still complete their work. Remote learning will be available for students not living on campus during the school year, and it’s also meant for students who test positive for the virus.

The university is asking students to sign an honor code in which they commit to notifying the school if they test positive for COVID-19. The North Dakota Department of Health, which oversees testing and contact tracing in the state, must abide by federal health privacy laws and cannot automatically notify the school that a student has tested positive, Richter said.

Students also are to inform U-Mary if a contact tracer tells them they must stay away from others for a period of time because they have been exposed to the virus.