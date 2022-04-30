U-Mary grad-to-be overcomes house fire; college, high school commencements begin in region

When Sam Behm walks across the stage to graduate with a doctorate in physical therapy, she will wear a cap and gown borrowed from a University of Mary alumnus because she lost hers when her house caught fire a month and a half ago.

She’s acquired new study materials from past graduates, too, so she can prepare for her licensing exam this summer. Other students, alumni and local physical therapy clinics have contributed money to help her after most of her possessions were destroyed.

“I was just very overwhelmed with the amount of people who were willing to help out,” she said.

Behm, 24, is one of thousands of students in Bismarck-Mandan who will graduate in the coming weeks.

The ceremonies begin with U-Mary at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. United Tribes Technical College will hold its commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. May 13 at the Event Center. Bismarck State College also will hold its ceremony at the Event Center on May 13, at 2 p.m.

High schools and other academic programs also have ceremonies planned.

Behm was in the middle of an internship at a local pediatric physical therapy clinic -- her last big step before graduation -- when the fire happened on March 17.

She said it’s unclear how the blaze started, but she arrived at the West Avenue C home from dinner with her boyfriend and heard the smoke alarm, thinking at first that the sound was coming from the neighbors’ house. But smoke was everywhere inside her home.

“My room was completely destroyed. There was debris everywhere,” she said. “My walls were black. My clothes were almost melted.”

None of her roommates were at home at the time, and their two dogs and a cat survived with minimal health issues. Each roommate found another place to live to finish out the school year.

When one of Behm’s professors, Missy Taylor, heard about the fire a few days after it occurred, she hopped on Facebook and made a post in a group for students and alumni of the physical therapy program.

“Within about 10 minutes, I had several messages on Facebook of, ‘I have a gown. Will it fit her? How can I get it to her? I’ll mail it,’” she said.

Taylor said it “felt like a family coming together.” She added that Behm’s perseverance is a testament to her grit, noting that her student faced “this adversity in a pretty stressful time in her physical therapy career, with graduation coming soon.”

Behm said she thrives on having a routine, which was thrown out the window when the fire happened.

Her mom immediately drove from Grand Forks to stay with her for a week, and the clinic where she worked offered her a lot of grace and flexibility.

This weekend, she’s looking forward to focusing on other things. Her parents, sister and grandparents all plan to make the trip to Bismarck to attend her graduation. It will mark the end of six years at U-Mary, which she attended for undergraduate studies as well.

Behm said her situation is starting to look up.

“I got a little more on track the last few weeks, more on a schedule,” she said. “It’s been really helpful for me.”

