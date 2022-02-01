U-Mary, Continental Resources announce $12 million gift for engineering school

The University of Mary and oil producer Continental Resources have announced the largest single donation in the Bismarck school's history: a $12 million gift toward the engineering school.

The school will be known as the "Hamm School of Engineering" following a $10 million gift from the Harold Hamm Foundation announced Tuesday. Continental Resources has designated another $2 million to endow the "Continental Resources | Monsignor James Shea Chair of Engineering."

Hamm founded Continental Resources, a pioneer in developing the Bakken oil fields of western North Dakota.

"Continental Resources is serious about oil and gas production in the Bakken, and to sustain that growth we need some of the best and brightest engineering graduates," he said in a statement. "We believe Mary's engineering program will provide some of the most well-prepared engineers in the industry."

The university's engineering school began five years ago, and a new facility opened in 2020 with labs, a machine shop and a student design center.

Shea, the university president, said he was "humbled, grateful and honored" by the donation.

"Stewardship of such generosity carries with it a tremendous amount of responsibility, ultimately to transform the lives of current students and future generations, even as we meet the growing workforce demands of North Dakota and our great nation," he said. "We accept this challenge with great vigor and excitement, as we continue to meet the needs of the people of this region and beyond."

The university said the gift launches the second phase of its $272 million Vision 2030 Capital Campaign, with a goal of raising $87 million by the end of 2025. Phase 2 is meant to support the Saint Gianna School of Health Sciences, as well as the Hamm School of Engineering, a new Welcome Center on the south campus, and an overhaul of various athletic facilities and the campus landscape.

The first phase of the campaign amounted to more than $100 million and went toward a new Lumen Vitae University Center, Roers Hall, a fieldhouse, the Warford Grotto and the enshrinement of the Gift Hill Cross.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.