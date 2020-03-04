U-Mary closes Rome campus amid Italy's virus outbreak as other colleges make plans

The students at the Rome campus all take the same classes in history, philosophy and arts, among other subjects. In addition, they normally travel during the course of their semester abroad.

“They may not be able to go to the Louvre in Paris, but they can see the natural beauty of Arizona,” Tamisiea said.

The director of the Rome program and his wife are both faculty members and reside in Italy, Tamisiea said. They likely will stay there. Two student life staff members and a professor are likely to return to the United States.

U-Mary has several overseas trips planned for students in May and over the summer, and it has not yet made a decision about whether to cancel those trips. Tamisiea said the school is monitoring the situation.

Latest Department of Health guidance

The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday asked that travelers returning from countries with Level 2 or 3 travel warnings issued by the CDC monitor themselves for symptoms of the new coronavirus.