U-Mary closes Rome campus amid Italy's virus outbreak as other colleges make plans

The University of Mary is temporarily closing its Rome campus amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Italy.
The school announced the closure Wednesday as the virus continued to spread throughout the European nation. To date, more than 3,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 100 people have died there from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The U.S. government has escalated travel advisories to Italy in recent weeks and is now advising against nonessential travel. It’s issued a more serious “do not travel” advisory for certain regions, though not in Rome where U-Mary’s campus is located.
The university said that it does not want students to eventually find themselves in a situation in which they are unable to return home to the United States. It had 25 students in Rome this semester, seven of whom returned home last week when the school gave them the option to come back or stay in light of the outbreak.
“It’s a challenging situation,” said David Tamisiea, dean of U-Mary’s School of Arts and Sciences. “The coronavirus is something that has come on the scene pretty suddenly.”
The University of Mary is not alone in closing its Rome campus. Other American universities with campuses in Italy have made similar calls in recent days.
Other North Dakota colleges also are weighing how to handle risks the virus poses to students and staff overseas. North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott sent an email to schools on Tuesday with a “strong recommendation” that “all campus-sanctioned overseas travel be suspended until further notice.” The recommendation does not apply to Canada.
“NDUS institutions should consider asking current overseas program participants to return home,” he said, adding that schools ought to recommend that students limit overseas travel during spring break.
At a press conference Tuesday at the Capitol, Hagerott said he would give campuses discretion in what to do about students participating in study abroad programs. He said 200 students who attend North Dakota’s public colleges are overseas right now.
“The campuses have been in communication with each one of them,” he said.
Hagerott’s email encouraged faculty, staff and students who have traveled overseas to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea to complete a 14-day “self-quarantine” period at home before returning to campus. Those are the countries with the highest number of reported cases and the highest levels of U.S.-issued coronavirus-related travel alerts. Health experts say that people who contract the virus could show symptoms up to 14 days after exposure.
Bismarck State College does not have any students enrolled in study abroad programs, spokeswoman Juanita Lee said. Nor does United Tribes Technical College, according to spokeswoman LuAnn Poitra.
Students at the National Power Academy in Saudi Arabia, a facility BSC partners with, will follow guidance on the coronavirus from Saudi officials, Lee said. Those attending classes there are not considered BSC students.
BSC staff travel to the academy from time to time, but none are there at the moment, Lee said.
U-Mary students are abroad only in Italy this semester, Tamisiea said. The school has set up an alternate program for its Rome students to complete their classes at its Arizona campus, starting on March 20.
The 18 students remaining in Rome will fly back to the United States in the coming days to their permanent place of residence. Students will stay with their families for 14 days to self-monitor for any symptoms of the virus, as is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tamisiea said.
Students will have the option to complete their semester’s classes online or from the school’s other campus at Arizona State University once they are screened by a physician. The school said it has arranged housing within walking distance of the campus, and students will complete classes in person and via teleconference technology. The university also is organizing hikes in Sedona and the Grand Canyon.
The students at the Rome campus all take the same classes in history, philosophy and arts, among other subjects. In addition, they normally travel during the course of their semester abroad.
“They may not be able to go to the Louvre in Paris, but they can see the natural beauty of Arizona,” Tamisiea said.
The director of the Rome program and his wife are both faculty members and reside in Italy, Tamisiea said. They likely will stay there. Two student life staff members and a professor are likely to return to the United States.
U-Mary has several overseas trips planned for students in May and over the summer, and it has not yet made a decision about whether to cancel those trips. Tamisiea said the school is monitoring the situation.
Latest Department of Health guidance
The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday asked that travelers returning from countries with Level 2 or 3 travel warnings issued by the CDC monitor themselves for symptoms of the new coronavirus.
Those travelers should limit their exposure within communities. People returning from China, Iran, Italy and South Korea -- countries with a Level 3 advisory -- should practice “social distancing” by not going to work or attending school and avoiding crowds of people for 14 days. People coming back from Japan, with a Level 2 advisory, should avoid interactions with others as much as possible for 14 days.
Travelers from all of those countries should monitor themselves for fever and other symptoms of the virus, such as a cough or shortness of breath.
The department suggests that travelers check the CDC website’s coronavirus travel page, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers, for the most up-to-date information on advisories. It’s also asking that people returning from any country where the virus has spread through communities to self-register on its website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. Click on the button that reads “Traveled internationally in the past 14 days?” The survey will provide participants with further guidance once completed.
