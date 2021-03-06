 Skip to main content
Two people displaced in Bell Street fire

Two people were displaced by fire at a Bell Street residence Friday afternoon, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

Fire crews responded about 3:30 p.m. to a call of a structure fire in the 400 block of North Bell Street. Heavy smoke was coming from the main level of the single-family dwelling when they arrived. Firefighters battled smoke and heat conditions in the corner of the living room, the department said. The fire was extinguished shortly after they arrived.

Seven fire units and 20 firefighters were sent to the scene. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

