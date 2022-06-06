Two face felony sex charges in spa raid

An investigation that started with an anonymous tip more than a year ago led to the arrest of two people who are now charged with promoting prostitution.

David Coble, 54, and Yanhong Liu Coble, 48, both of Bismarck, face possible five-year sentences on the felony charge. A conviction could also bring a fine of up to $10,000.

Police began investigating Cherry Blossom Spa in February 2021 after a man reported he’d been inappropriately touched, according to an affidavit.

Police during the investigation interviewed three men they saw leaving the establishment. The men said they’d paid by credit card for massage services and provided cash tips for sex acts. One man told police in April he’d been to the spa and paid for sex acts four times in the previous nine months.

The investigation included information from the department’s anonymous Tip411 reporting system. The tipster told police the clients at the Mapleton Avenue business were middle to older-aged men. On one day four different vehicles all from Montana visited the business, the tipster allegedly told police.

Police also used bank transaction records and information from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office to verify ownership of the business. David Coble was once the registered agent but Yanhong Liu Coble is now the owner, police say.

Two women, ages 43 and 44, were at the spa when police executed search warrants on Friday. One allegedly told investigators she puts cash in a purse at the office and “only gives money to the owner and the boss,” according to the affidavit. If money is missing “she has to pay up,” the document states.

The Cobles denied knowing about sex acts at the business. David Coble admitted to some financial involvement, such as writing checks, police said.

Defense attorney Lloyd Suhr, who represents David Coble, said he couldn’t make any statements about the case “other than to make it clear that Mr. Coble absolutely denies the charge.” Court records do not list an attorney for Yanhong Liu Coble.

A search of the business revealed a room with two beds, cellphones, prepared food and clothing in it, authorities said.

Authorities in September 2020 raided the Hong Kong Spa in south Bismarck after reports that massage therapists there were offering sexual acts to customers in exchange for tips.

Owner Craig Grorud, of Bismarck, was charged with felony facilitating prostitution and ultimately pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor promoting prostitution. Lance Jacobson, 65, and Jiang Jennings, 57, both of Hanover Park, Illinois, pleaded guilty to facilitating prostitution, and charges of human trafficking were dismissed. All three suspects got two years of probation.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

