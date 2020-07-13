Two charged in July 5 armed robbery in Bismarck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people who allegedly robbed a man’s Bismarck home after tying his hands and holding him at gunpoint now face felonies in connection with the alleged July 5 incident, court documents show.

Barry Reddog, 33, of Cannon Ball, is charged with robbery, theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents. Cheyenne Risingsun, 27, of Bismarck, is charged as an accomplice to the robbery and also faces a theft charge.

Police were called to the 600 block of Memorial Highway just after midnight on July 5 on a report that a man was tied up and yelling for help, according to an affidavit. The man told police he went outside to smoke and that Reddog held a gun on him while Risingsun tied his hands. They allegedly stole cash, clothing, food and household items, the affidavit says.

Reddog and Risingsun made their initial court appearances on Monday. Both are in custody and bail was set at $50,000 cash for each. Court records do not list attorneys for them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1