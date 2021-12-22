 Skip to main content
Two Bismarck residents injured in Wednesday fire

Two people were taken to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in a fire at an Aspen Drive residence, the Bismarck Fire Department said.

The department about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday responded to a call of a structure fire at a twin home in the 200 block of Aspen Drive. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the front door. The occupants of both sides of the structure were outside.

Seven fire units and 23 firefighters responded to the call. One half of the structure had significant damage, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

