Two arrested on drug charges for second time in two weeks

Two people out of jail on bond from drug charges filed Aug. 23 were arrested a few days later on Thursday after police found fentanyl pills, ecstasy pills and more than $32,000 in cash in a Bismarck hotel.

Deshawn Taylor, 25, Bismarck, and Kasheena Dunbar, 24, Mandan, were allegedly in possession of 331 fentanyl pills and 43 ecstasy pills, according to a police affidavit. Investigators say they saw Taylor conduct three drug sales. One person stopped by police and who was in possession of 15 pills confirmed that Taylor was the seller.

Police confirmed through surveillance that Dunbar and Taylor were associated with each other. The amount of cash the two had suggests they had already sold about 600 fentanyl pills, police said.

They made their initial court appearances Friday, court records show. Each is charged with possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver and delivery of fentanyl. Taylor is also charged with possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver. Each charge carries the possibility of a 10-year prison term upon conviction.

Taylor and Dunbar were charged Aug. 23 with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl. An order to revoke Taylor’s bond in that case was filed Friday.

Court documents don’t list attorneys for them in either case.

