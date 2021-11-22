 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tumbleweed collection in Bismarck to end Tuesday

  • 0
BLOWIN' IN THE WIND (copy)

Bismarck Public Works employee Cole Goldade uses a pitchfork to pile up tumbleweeds on Thursday morning on Talon Road in the northwest part of the city. 

 Tom Stromme

Bismarck Public Works crews will conclude their collection of tumbleweeds at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Recent high winds up to 60 mph blew the dried Russian thistle and kochia into the city. It piled as high as 15 feet at some homes. The city arranged a special collection late last week after receiving several calls for help.

Residents can request to be put on a cleanup list by calling 701-355-1700 and using option 3. Residents should place tumbleweeds on the boulevard or in the parking spot in the street outside of their homes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News