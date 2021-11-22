Tumbleweed collection in Bismarck to end Tuesday

Bismarck Public Works crews will conclude their collection of tumbleweeds at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Recent high winds up to 60 mph blew the dried Russian thistle and kochia into the city. It piled as high as 15 feet at some homes. The city arranged a special collection late last week after receiving several calls for help.

Residents can request to be put on a cleanup list by calling 701-355-1700 and using option 3. Residents should place tumbleweeds on the boulevard or in the parking spot in the street outside of their homes.

