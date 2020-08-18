Tuesday fire is second in 24 hours started by cigarette

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A deck fire in south Bismarck on Tuesday was the second fire in 24 hours that investigators say was started by the improper disposal of a cigarette.

Firefighters responded just after 4 a.m. Tuesday to the report of a deck fire at a mobile home in the 1000 block of University Drive, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. A person was discharging a fire extinguisher onto the flames when firefighters arrived. Crews doused the fire after confirming all occupants were out of the residence.

The fire has been deemed accidental. It was caused by a cigarette butt that was discarded into a plastic container about two hours before the fire was reported, according to the department.

Fire damage was limited to the deck, officials said. Nobody was injured. Six fire units and 17 firefighters were sent to the scene.

Firefighters on Monday morning responded to a fire at a mobile home in the 2500 block of Centennial Road. That fire was started by a cigarette butt that was placed in potting materials, investigators said.

A fire last week that displaced residents of a 36-unit apartment building in northwest Mandan also was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials on a third-floor balcony, according to investigators in that city.