Tuesday fire is second in 24 hours started by cigarette

A deck fire in south Bismarck on Tuesday was the second fire in 24 hours that investigators say was started by the improper disposal of a cigarette.
Firefighters responded just after 4 a.m. Tuesday to the report of a deck fire at a mobile home in the 1000 block of University Drive, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. A person was discharging a fire extinguisher onto the flames when firefighters arrived. Crews doused the fire after confirming all occupants were out of the residence.
The fire has been deemed accidental. It was caused by a cigarette butt that was discarded into a plastic container about two hours before the fire was reported, according to the department.
Fire damage was limited to the deck, officials said. Nobody was injured. Six fire units and 17 firefighters were sent to the scene.
Firefighters on Monday morning responded to a fire at a mobile home in the 2500 block of Centennial Road. That fire was started by a cigarette butt that was placed in potting materials, investigators said.
A fire last week that displaced residents of a 36-unit apartment building in northwest Mandan also was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials on a third-floor balcony, according to investigators in that city.
"Careful disposal of smoking materials is as important outside as inside," Bismarck Fire Marshal Owen Fitzsimmons said in a statement. "Do not throw out cigarette butts into vegetation, potted plants or landscaping, peat moss, dried grasses, mulch, leaves, or similar yard waste.
"Only use noncombustible receptacles to dispose of your butts," he said. "Never use a plastic butt can because they can easily catch fire. The resulting fire can spread to the home’s siding, deck or porch and from there, into the home itself."
More information is available at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/19/Fire.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!