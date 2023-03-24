A Donald Trump supporter to whom the North Dakota Supreme Court granted a jury trial for a municipal infraction of selling campaign wares on city property in Bismarck has waived his right to a trial and instead paid a fine levied two years ago.

Eric Smith, who in recent court documents lists addresses in Superior, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota, in January 2019 was found guilty in Bismarck's municipal court of using public grounds for commercial purposes. A municipal judge fined him $100.

The case then bounced between all levels of the court system in North Dakota as Smith fought for and won a right to a state court jury trial, before he ultimately agreed to forgo that route and instead wrap up the case this week where it began -- in city court.

Smith claims he didn't fully understand a November agreement that sent the case back to municipal court, but added, “I signed the paperwork. It’s partially my fault."

He cited the time and cost of traveling to Bismarck among his reasons for waiving the state court jury trial, an action that left the municipal court judgment in place.

Municipal Judge Charles Isakson in February gave Smith until March 15 to pay the fine. Court records show it was paid Tuesday.

Convoluted case

Smith in August 2020 was cited for an offense that doesn’t rise to the level of a misdemeanor. He admitted he was selling Trump wares in the right-of-way between the sidewalk and Washington Street, but said the case was about “political free speech and the people’s right in the campaign season to join in political free speech.”

Smith wanted a jury trial, which municipal courts don't hold. To get one a defendant must request the case be transferred into state district court. Smith did that but Municipal Judge William Severin denied the request, saying Smith had no right to a jury trial for an infraction.

Smith filed a complaint against the judge and Severin turned the case over to Isakson, a municipal judge in Lincoln and an alternate judge for Bismarck. Isakson on Jan. 7, 2019, found Smith guilty and fined him $100. Smith a day later asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on the judgment and the order denying him a jury trial.

The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that Smith had no right to a jury trial under the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution but said the state constitution might offer more protections. At the time the state constitution was adopted, only misdemeanors and felonies existed -- infractions did not.

“Although a violation of the ordinance would not have been categorized as an infraction in 1889, Smith would have had the right to a jury trial for allegedly violating it when the state constitution was adopted,” the panel wrote.

Smith represented himself during two years of legal wrangling. He sought dismissal of the case several times; filed complaints with the state Judicial Conduct Commission against two judges; and filed so many letters and exhibits that city attorneys at one point unsuccessfully asked a judge to declare him a vexatious litigator -- a person who abuses the court system.

South Central District Judge James Hill as Smith’s trial date approached denied his request to appear by electronic means at a pretrial conference. Smith also sought dismissal on speedy trial and due process grounds. Hill ruled that Smith caused the delays himself and that his argument cited no legal authority or analysis to support his claims.

The case was never about money but about free speech and other rights, according to Smith. People because of his efforts “know they can get a jury trial for a fine over $20. Isn’t that worth something?” he said this week.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs declined comment on the case other than to say, “The criminal case is closed."