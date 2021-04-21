Troubled Bismarck night club closes a second time

A Bismarck night club to which police have been called a number of times has closed its doors a second time.

The closing of the Sahara Night Club was announced Monday evening in a post on the club’s Facebook page. No explanation was given. Operator Ivan Makuve did not return phone messages seeking comment on the closure.

It comes on the heels of a weekend altercation at the club during which a Bismarck police officer and a Williston man were injured. Malon Philips, 34, was charged Monday with misdemeanor preventing arrest. Philips and the officer were treated at a Bismarck hospital. Neither was admitted.

The nonalcoholic club in Gateway Mall targeted a clientele age 18 and up. The club’s parking lot in September was the scene of a number of fights. Fourteen officers responded, and one man was arrested for obstructing police and resisting arrest. Police last year responded to numerous other calls for service at the club including three assaults.

The club closed in October after mall management declined to continue the lease. It reopened Dec. 30 but it’s unclear under what circumstances. Mall Manager Andrew Schiermeister declined comment when contacted Wednesday by the Tribune.