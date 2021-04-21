Troubled Bismarck night club closes a second time

A Bismarck night club to which police have been called a number of times has closed its doors a second time.
The closing of the Sahara Night Club was announced Monday evening in a post on the club’s Facebook page. No explanation was given. Operator Ivan Makuve did not return phone messages seeking comment on the closure.
It comes on the heels of a weekend altercation at the club during which a Bismarck police officer and a Williston man were injured. Malon Philips, 34, was charged Monday with misdemeanor preventing arrest. Philips and the officer were treated at a Bismarck hospital. Neither was admitted.
The nonalcoholic club in Gateway Mall targeted a clientele age 18 and up. The club’s parking lot in September was the scene of a number of fights. Fourteen officers responded, and one man was arrested for obstructing police and resisting arrest. Police last year responded to numerous other calls for service at the club including three assaults.
The club closed in October after mall management declined to continue the lease. It reopened Dec. 30 but it’s unclear under what circumstances. Mall Manager Andrew Schiermeister declined comment when contacted Wednesday by the Tribune.
Authorities had denied Makuve's requests for dance permits but did not order the business to close this week, City Attorney Jannelle Combs said.
Police about 2 a.m. Sunday responded to a noise complaint at the club. As an officer spoke with Makuve about a permit to be open, Philips allegedly pushed one officer out of the way, pushed another to the ground and charged at a third. He continued to fight with police until he was detained, authorities said.
Police said the club did not have a permit for a dance. About 100 people were dancing when they entered the club, according to a police affidavit. Makuve told the Tribune earlier this week that nobody was dancing, so the club was allowed to be open past 1 a.m.
