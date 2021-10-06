Trooper cleared in fatal I-94 shooting west of Mandan

No charges will be filed against a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper involved in the early September shooting death of a Montana man on Interstate 94 west of Mandan.
Trooper Steven Mayer “was justified in discharging his firearm in defense of self and others,” Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said in a letter to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. BCI handled the probe and turned the case over to the state's attorney's office for consideration of charges.
Mayer was assisting Morton County sheriff’s deputies who attempted to stop Craig Knutson, 45, of Billings, after receiving a call of a reckless driver on Sept. 7. Knutson continued east at highway speeds and slowed after authorities deflated the front left tire of his van with a spike strip.
A dispatcher can be heard in Highway Patrol video telling officers that Knutson was threatening to shoot himself. Knutson confirmed to the dispatcher that he had a gun. He also can be heard saying he had no intention of harming any law enforcement.
Mayer used his patrol vehicle to push the van into a skid and parked in front of it. He can be heard on the video telling Knutson to show his hands and then informing deputies who also were on the scene that Knutson had a gun. Mayer fired one round from his handgun at almost the same time a deputy fired one less-than-lethal round from a shotgun, according to the BCI report.
The patrol late Tuesday released video of the incident, along with reports from the BCI, Highway Patrol and Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the letter from the state’s attorney office.
Mayer is a patrol veteran of more than 15 years, with no disciplinary history, according to patrol spokesman Sgt. Wade Kadrmas. Mayer is a K9 handler with two bloodhounds assigned to him. He has been on administrative leave since the shooting. His status on Wednesday wasn't immediately clear.
