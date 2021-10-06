Trooper cleared in fatal I-94 shooting west of Mandan

No charges will be filed against a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper involved in the early September shooting death of a Montana man on Interstate 94 west of Mandan.

Trooper Steven Mayer “was justified in discharging his firearm in defense of self and others,” Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said in a letter to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. BCI handled the probe and turned the case over to the state's attorney's office for consideration of charges.

Mayer was assisting Morton County sheriff’s deputies who attempted to stop Craig Knutson, 45, of Billings, after receiving a call of a reckless driver on Sept. 7. Knutson continued east at highway speeds and slowed after authorities deflated the front left tire of his van with a spike strip.

A dispatcher can be heard in Highway Patrol video telling officers that Knutson was threatening to shoot himself. Knutson confirmed to the dispatcher that he had a gun. He also can be heard saying he had no intention of harming any law enforcement.