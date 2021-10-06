Trooper cleared in fatal I-94 shooting west of Mandan; father of man shot OK with decision

Knutson during the conversation with the dispatcher says he knows he's "not going to dig out of this," and that he "wants a last smoke." The dispatcher asks Knutson several times to pull over and talk to the officers. Knutson at one point said "it's come to the end for me," and tells the dispatcher "you've done everything you could."

The dispatcher tries again to get Knutson to pull over and let one officer approach the van. Knutson says he doesn't trust them and the dispatcher assures him there are "really great guys out there."

"I know, but the end is still the same," Knutson says.

He later told the dispatcher that he planned to take an exit ramp and stop, but Mayer shortly after used his patrol vehicle to push the van into a skid and parked in front of it. Authorities did not want Mayer taking the exit because of homes in that area, according to the BCI report. Knutson just before the shots are fired can be heard saying on the video, "They didn't listen."