Tribune seeks reader reflections on 9/11 ahead of anniversary

Bismarck Tribune staff
With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaching, the Tribune is asking readers to submit their memories, or takeaways, of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Please limit submissions to 250 words and send to news@bismarcktribune.com. Typed submissions can also be mailed or dropped off at the Tribune office, 707 E. Front Ave., Bismarck, ND 58504.
Select submissions will be published in The Bismarck Tribune in connection with coverage of the anniversary.
