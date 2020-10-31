Tribune, Chamber partner for small business

The Bismarck Tribune and Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC agreed this week to partner and expand on the American Express Company’s annual Small Business Saturday program.

Small Business Saturday began in the midst of a recession in 2010. It has become an annual staple for small businesses across the United States to capitalize on the kickoff to Christmas shopping.

Tribune President and Publisher Gary Adkisson said, “As necessary as this program was for small business in 2010, it is doubly important in 2020 as small businesses face their greatest economic challenge since the Great Depression with the coronavirus pandemic.”

The 2020 theme has been changed from only focusing on the weekend after Thanksgiving to the whole Christmas shopping season leading up to Christmas Day.

Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC President Brian Ritter reached out to the Tribune to find a way to partner on a campaign aimed at supporting small businesses, which are the “heart and soul” of organizations like ours, according to Ritter.

Ritter said, “The vast majority of our membership has less than 40 employees, they’re small businesses, and we’re going to do all that we can to promote them. Especially now when they’re facing so many challenges.”