Trial set in law firm theft case

A Bismarck woman has pleaded not guilty to a charge that she stole more than $222,000 from the law firm where she worked for five years.

Norman worked for Larson Latham Heuttl Law Firm from December 2014 until January 2020, according to an affidavit. An audit of the firm’s books after her resignation allegedly showed extra payroll payments of nearly $18,000; $94,000 from the firm’s account going to pay personal credit card bills; $43,000 in unauthorized company credit card charges; and a number of false accounting entries that showed electronic transfers to vendors for which there were no invoices or receipts.