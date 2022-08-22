Trial set in Cherry Blossom Spa prostitution case in Bismarck

Two people charged with promoting prostitution at a Bismarck spa are slated for an October trial.

David Coble, 54, and Yanhong Liu Coble, 48, both of Bismarck, face possible five-year sentences if convicted. They had preliminary court hearings on Friday and could enter pleas after an Aug. 29 deadline for attorney arguments about evidence in the case.

Police in February 2021 began investigating Cherry Blossom Spa after a man reported he’d been inappropriately touched, according to an affidavit. Three men questioned after police saw them leave the Mapleton Avenue business said they paid for massage services by credit card and for sex acts with cash.

Police also used bank transaction records and information from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office to verify ownership of the business. David Coble was once the registered agent but Yanhong Liu Coble is now the owner, police say.

The Cobles denied knowing about sex acts at the business. David Coble acknowledged some financial involvement in the business, such as writing checks, police said.

Defense attorneys for the Cobles did not immediately comment on the case, nor did prosecutors.