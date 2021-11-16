Trial set in apartment fire tied to boiled cooking oil meant for intruders

A Bismarck man accused of starting an apartment fire with cooking oil he intended to use as a defense weapon will stand trial in March.

John Linder, 33, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to endangering by fire or explosion. He was arrested in September after police and firefighters responded to a call of a fire in an East Hawken Street apartment building. He told police he had boiled cooking oil to throw on gang members who were trying to enter his apartment, according to a police affidavit.

Bismarck Police Detective Jon Lahr testified at Linder’s preliminary hearing Tuesday that Linder told investigators he started the fire. Linder had contacted police earlier about people trying to enter his apartment, but responding officers found no one who fit the description, Lahr testified.

Defense attorney Steve Balaban argued the charge against Linder should be dismissed, saying it was clear Linder was heating the cooking oil to defend himself and never meant to start a fire.

“There’s no evidence that this fire was intentionally started or maintained,” Balaban said. “I don’t believe the state has shown probable cause of any intent to start a fire.”

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr set aside three days for a trial starting March 8. Linder faces a possible five-year prison term if convicted.

Officers responding on Sept. 30 found Linder on his balcony as the building was being evacuated. Officers the previous evening had responded to Linder's apartment on a report that three or four gang members were trying to access his third-floor balcony. No evidence of that was found, the department said.

Firefighters responded about 5 a.m. to a call of light smoke inside the apartment building. The fire was quickly extinguished. No other apartments were damaged and the other residents of the building were allowed to return.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

