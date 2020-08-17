Trial set for man charged in Taco Bell robbery

A man accused of robbing a Bismarck Taco Bell restaurant while brandishing a knife and a BB handgun will go to trial in September.
Garen Montreal, 25, of Bismarck, on Monday pleaded not guilty to a felony robbery charge and one count of misdemeanor refusal to halt. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig set trial for Sept. 23.
Montreal allegedly took nearly $1,000 from the restaurant in the early morning hours of July 2 and tried to take cellphones from restaurant employees, police said. He was arrested after police located the silver minivan in which he had fled the business. Nobody was hurt.
Defense attorney James Wiese declined to comment.
