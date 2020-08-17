Trial set for man charged in Taco Bell robbery

Garen Montreal, 25, of Bismarck, on Monday pleaded not guilty to a felony robbery charge and one count of misdemeanor refusal to halt. South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig set trial for Sept. 23.

Montreal allegedly took nearly $1,000 from the restaurant in the early morning hours of July 2 and tried to take cellphones from restaurant employees, police said. He was arrested after police located the silver minivan in which he had fled the business. Nobody was hurt.