Trial set for 2 men accused in Bismarck man's death

Two men charged with killing a Bismarck man in March went to the Mapleton Avenue apartment to commit a drug crime, and put others in danger when they did so, a prosecutor argued at a Friday hearing.

Devante Evans, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, and Kevin Hartson, 29, of Bismarck, pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident. Both are charged with murder, and Evans faces additional charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm. They face possible life sentences if convicted of murder.

The two were arrested during a traffic stop in Douglas, Arizona, a few days after the incident.

Prosecutors say four rounds were fired from an AR-style weapon while the two were are the apartment. Reonardo Alexis, 26, of Bismarck, died of a gunshot wound that entered below his left shoulder blade and struck his heart, Bismarck Police Detective Jon Lahr testified.

Police interviews and the defendants’ cellphone conversations and social media posts show that the two went to the apartment to collect a drug debt, Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Josh Amundson argued at the men’s joint preliminary hearing. The apartment shares walls with two other apartments and one of the bullets struck an exterior glass door, placing others in danger, the prosecutor said.