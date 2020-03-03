Trial opens in case of 2018 infant death in Bismarck

“That leaves only one person -- the defendant,” Neufeld said.

The state’s case is based on supposition and not facts, defense attorney Kent Morrow said. There is no weapon, no scientific evidence, and no witnesses who saw or heard an act that might have injured the infant, and the child’s mother gave investigators three different versions of what happened, he said.

Rivera-Rieffel never left the apartment on the night in question, didn’t clean up or tamper with evidence, and when the child’s medical problems became evident he told the mother to call 911 and assisted at the hospital, Morrow said. It’s not the jury’s duty to determine who caused the child’s injury or to fill in the blanks left open by the state’s case, he said.

“It’s your duty to hold the state to their burden of proof,” Morrow said.

Eight days have been set aside for the trial. Rivera-Rieffel faces up to life in prison without parole on the murder charge.

The baby’s mother, Jennyfer Lopez, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for contributing to the deprivation of a minor in connection with injuries the two babies suffered while in Rivera-Rieffel's care in the months before the infant's death. She was sentenced to two years supervised probation in August 2018.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

