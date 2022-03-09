Trial opens in 2021 shooting death of Bismarck man

Puzzlelike pieces of evidence will come together to form a clear picture of the case against two men accused of murder in a shooting a year ago in Bismarck, prosecutors say, but defense attorneys maintain that picture isn't as sharp when other puzzle pieces are viewed.

Attorneys made opening statements Wednesday in the murder trial of Kevin Hartson, 30, and Devante Evans, 27. The Burleigh Morton Detention Center lists Hartson's city of residence as Bismarck and Evans' as Detroit. They are accused of killing Reonardo Alexis, 26, of Bismarck, and injuring another man at a Mapleton Avenue apartment the night of March 28, 2021.

A potential motive isn't clear, though police at the time said the alleged incident may have arisen over a drug transaction.

Both defendants are charged with murder, which carries a possible life sentence upon conviction. Evans also faces felony aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms charges, plus a misdemeanor count of wearing a mask during the commission of a crime.

Hartson and Evans were arrested during a traffic stop in Douglas, Arizona, a few days after the shooting. It’s unclear if they were planning to cross into Mexico.

Prosecutors say physical evidence, photographs and DNA will connect the defendants to Alexis’ death. Police responding to 911 calls found a Timberland tag, cellphone, shell casing and Playboy bunny hat outside the Bismarck apartment. At the Mandan apartment the men left, police later found Timberland boots and a Playboy bunny tag, “the type you get when you buy an item in a store and remove it before you wear it,” Assistant Burleigh County State's Attorney Joshua Amundson said. DNA from the cap was a match for Hartson, the prosecutor said.

GPS technology will show the car the men borrowed in Mandan was driven to the Bismarck apartment, stayed there for a short time, and left about the time 911 calls were made, the prosecutor said.

Police also found drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash in the apartment, according to Amundson. The men who were killed and injured aren’t saints, “but Reonardo Alexis did not deserve to get shot, and Valentin Hidalgo Rojas did not deserve to have his hand injured,” Amundson said.

He did not offer a potential motive.

The truth of the case, Evans’ attorney Dean Gregory said, is about unexplained evidence, evidence tampering and “police tunnel vision.” Police when they found the owner of the hat and the cellphone determined “We’ve got our shooters. Case closed,” Gregory said. “No other possible scenario was investigated. None.”

Neither Hartson’s nor Evans’ DNA was found on the two shell casings inside the apartment, but Rojas' was, Gregory said. Alexis bought a weapon in the days before the shooting, and another person took evidence from the apartment after the incident, Gregory said, adding that those were were puzzle pieces “the state didn’t tell you about.”

“Our position is what the state says happened is not what happened,” Gregory said.

The question that matters most in the case is “why,” Hartson’s attorney Jackson Lofgren said, adding, “That’s the one they’re going to be least able to show to you."

The state knows Hartson didn’t have a gun, didn’t shoot a gun and didn’t kill anyone, Lofgren said. The only way “to rope Mr. Hartson into this crime of murder,” he said, was to charge him with an offense that links him to a homicide that occurred during the commission of a robbery or felonious restraint.

“That’s the foundation of this whole house of cards,” Lofgren said.

Nine women and four men are on the jury. One of them will be an alternate. The trial started with jury selection Tuesday and is scheduled for nine days.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

