 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trial date set for Minot man accused of firing shots at car in Bismarck
top story

Trial date set for Minot man accused of firing shots at car in Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}
Nicholas Weatherly

Nicholas Weatherly

 PROVIDED

A Minot man is scheduled for trial in June on an attempted murder charge stemming from a December shooting in Bismarck.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nicholas Weatherly, 47, pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Police allege Weatherly fired two shots as he drove past a vehicle in the 2700 block of State Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 6, 2020. One of the rounds struck the car but neither of the two people in the car was injured, police said. Weatherly was arrested Jan. 7 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen scheduled a three-day trial starting June 1. Defense attorney Joshua Weatherspoon did not immediately respond to request seeking comment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cloning expands black-footed ferret numbers by one

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News