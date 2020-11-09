Trial date set for Hong Kong Spa operators in prostitution case

Employees at a Bismarck massage business that was raided in September were paid just $10 for conducting an $80, one-hour massage and were encouraged to offer sex acts to make extra tip money, a police detective testified Monday as the alleged operators of the business pleaded not guilty to facilitating prostitution.

Some of the workers at Hong Kong Spa also paid the owners $20 a night to stay at the business, said Detective Jerry Stein, who testified at the preliminary hearing for Jiang Jennings, 56, and Lance Jacobson, 65, both of Hanover Park, Ill. The two were charged with facilitating prostitution after police raided the business and the Tokyo Q spa in Dickinson.

A third man, Craig Grorud, of Bismarck, was arrested about a week later. He, Jennings and Jacobson will be tried together. Grorud pleaded not guilty earlier.

The raid in Bismarck followed a long-term investigation into the business, police said at the time. Jennings and Jacobson also owned Tokyo Massage in Mandan. An investigation of that business resulted in the closure of the spa without any charges being filed.