Trial date set for former trooper accused of sexual assault

A trial date is set for a former North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a hot tub in 2020.

A one-day trial for Travis Skar, 40, is April 22, court records show. He is charged with misdemeanor sexual assault, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $3,000 fine. He has pleaded not guilty.

The alleged incident occurred between July 31 and Aug. 2, 2020. The woman Skar allegedly assaulted was interviewed by Bismarck police on Oct. 18, 2021, according to an affidavit that is dated Dec. 2, 2021. Formal charges appeared in court documents in early February. Why so much time elapsed between the alleged incident and the filing of charges is unclear.

The woman told police Skar was among a group of people who socialized on a pontoon earlier the day of the incident. He allegedly touched her under the water in the hot tub and she “was continually pushing Skar’s hands away in an effort to get him to stop,” the document states. The woman exchanged looks with another man in the hot tub, who then sat between her and Skar. Skar moved to the other side of her, and the woman left the tub, according to the affidavit.

The incident allegedly took place the weekend before the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. Skar made “vague apologetic comments” to others in the group while they were at the rally, the affidavit states.

Skar was fired from the Patrol “following an internal investigation related to employee misconduct” that was “not specific to the recent charge,” according to a Patrol spokesman.

