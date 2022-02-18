Trial canceled for former state trooper accused of sexual assault

One of two former North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers facing a sexual assault charge will avoid a trial after entering into a plea agreement.

South Central District Judge James Hill on Friday signed a request to cancel the Tuesday trial for Steven Johnson, 39, of Bismarck. Johnson was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault last November. A woman told police Johnson inappropriately touched her as she slept on a couch during a December 2020 party at a Bismarck home.

An investigation into a complaint of sexual assault led to Johnson’s firing in November, according to the Patrol. He was a regional commander at the time, and had served as the agency’s security director from March 2016 to July 2020.

Defense attorney Chris Redmann told the Tribune that Johnson will plead to disorderly conduct. The agreement calls for a deferred imposition of sentence, which means the offense won’t be on Johnson’s record if he doesn’t violate the terms of probation. Johnson decided to enter into the plea rather than “gamble on a 'he said, she said' case,” Redmann said.

“If the jury believed her, then he has a sexual assault on his record,” Redmann said. “That would be catastrophic for him, his career and his family.”

Johnson admits to touching the woman on her shoulder and arm in an effort to wake her but denies any inappropriate touch. Redmann in the past said the charges were brought by someone who had a grudge against Johnson and the case “reeks of revenge.”

Johnson will enter an Alford plea, which means he does not proclaim guilt or innocence but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction. Courts treat it as a guilty plea. Attorneys have 21 days to submit documents about the plea agreement, the cancellation document states. Hill must accept the terms of the deal.

Ryan Younggren, a Cass County prosecutor handling the case, said it was canceled in anticipation of the plea to a lesser charge. He declined to comment further until that process is complete.

Another former trooper, Travis Skar, 40, has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. He is accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a hot tub during a social gathering in the summer of 2020. He was charged earlier this month.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Wade Kadrmas told the Tribune that Skar "was terminated following an internal investigation related to employee misconduct" that was "not specific to the recent charge."

