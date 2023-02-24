Traynor holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from North Dakota State University. He started his career in 2002 as a youth tracker with juveniles under supervision, and in 2006 began working as a juvenile institutional residence specialist at YCC. He directed the implementation of performance-based standards at the center and served as the Prison Rape Elimination Act compliance manager from 2009 to 2017. In 2017 he became the first quality assurance administrator for the Division of Juvenile Services, overseeing the management of performance-based standards of youth residential programs statewide. Since 2021 Traynor has been state coordinator of the Prison Rape Elimination Act.