Local clubs or communities interested in receiving a grant to support a high school trap shooting team must have the application in before April 1.

Existing teams that have received a grant in the past are not eligible.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department offers a grant of up to $1,000 for gear such as eye and hearing protection, vests, shell bags and magnetic barrel rests.

The application is available online at gf.nd.gov.

For more information, contact Game and Fish education section leader Marty Egeland at 701-328-6612, or email megeland@nd.gov.