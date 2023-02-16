Assistant Mandan School Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht will be the next leader of North Dakota’s largest school district, pending contract negotiations.

The Bismarck School Board on Thursday night voted unanimously to offer the job to Fastnacht. He will start Monday, July 3, if he accepts.

Fastnacht has been assistant superintendent in Mandan since 2018. His prior administrative experience includes superintendent in Ellendale from 2002-18, and elementary principal and information technology director in Ellendale from 1996-2002.

BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher last year announced his retirement effective June 30, after more than 30 years with the district. It's the largest district in the state, with an enrollment of 13,632 students in grades K-12.

Four finalists were chosen to be interviewed for the position: Fastnacht; Brandt Dick, chief financial officer for the Central Region Educational Association and the Burleigh County superintendent of schools; Shawn Oban, principal of Horizon Middle School in Bismarck; and Tyler Hanson, superintendent in Edgeley.

In the past two weeks they each completed an all-day process that consisted of interviews with a community focus group and a presentation to the School Board.

School Board members on Thursday night deliberated privately for about 30 minutes before voting, with no discussion in open public session.

Board President Jon Lee said after the vote that “There was such consensus between the focus groups and the board members. He had scored highest in every focus group that we had. I think board members saw that and honored that.”

Board member Emily Eckroth said after the vote that “Fastnacht had so much — good communication, clarity, and strong (on) Career and Technical Education.”

“I’m very happy with our decision and am looking forward to his future with us,” she said.

Board Member Donnell Preskey said the decision was “a huge weight lifted."

"I am very pleased with our decision and I’m very excited about the future,” she said following the vote.

Fastnacht during his community focus group interview said he would look to expand Career and Technical Education. Fastnacht served as the elected chair of the State Board of Career and Technical Education from 2020-22. He was in his current position when Mandan Public Schools received $10 million from that board to construct the Heart River Career and Technical Education Center.

Fastnacht said he would work to expand the CTE program in Bismarck to include seventh and eighth grade students, not just high schoolers.

“I believe wholeheartedly that CTE is invaluable in our schools,” he said at the time.

The School Board will now enter into contract negotiations with Fastnacht.

Hornbacher makes $210,000 annually. The district pays 85% of his family health insurance. He gets 25 days of vacation leave each year.

Other candidates

Oban during his community focus group interview said he would look to be present in schools, making the district more effective by visiting schools personally and listening to the team around him. He said, “This district isn't about the superintendent, this district is about an entire team of people." He also said he would like Career and Technical Education for middle schools to be exploratory-based so students can discover what they like to do before moving on to high school.

Hanson during his community focus group interview said he would focus on keeping open communication at all levels of the school district. He attributed a “working relationship with the mayor” in Edgeley as a way he makes sure graduates are ready for the workforce. He also said innovative solutions are needed to help students with mental health problems. Edgeley has a full-time therapist on its staff to help children and parents, a position Hanson said is unique in the state.

Dick during his community focus group interview pointed to artificial intelligence and teacher shortages as the biggest challenges for education in the next three to five years. Dick also emphasized the importance of Career and Technical Education and making sure that graduating students are career-ready, college-ready or military-ready.