3 to stand trial in oxycodone bust

3 to stand trial in oxycodone bust

{{featured_button_text}}

Three people arrested in January for drug possession and conspiracy after police say they found 118 oxycodone pills in a Bismarck apartment are to stand trial in May.

South Central District Judge James Hill found probable cause to move the case of Skye Davis, 21, of Bismarck, Robert Rutland, 21, of Detroit, and Micah Sullivan, 21, of Inkster, Mich., to trial. They were arrested after a police investigation that included a  search warrant, a drug purchase by an informant and the search of multiple cellphones, Police Detective David Stewart said.

All three defendants are charged with drug conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver. Davis faces a third charge of drug delivery. They pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against them.

Attorneys Garret Ludwig and Justin Balzer, representing Sullivan and Davis respectively, declined comment on the case. Rutland’s attorney, Scott Rose, said there were discrepancies in the prosecution’s case, adding “the presumption of innocence still applies.”

Hill set aside four days for a trial, starting May 26.

+2 
Micah Sullivan

Micah Sullivan

 PROVIDED
+2 
Skye Davis

Skye Davis

 PROVIDED
+2 
Robert Rutland

Robert Rutland

 PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News