Threats of boycotts derail artist's plans for Greta Thunberg mural on Bismarck business

“I actually have a little different view of her,” said North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness, whose group represents about 700 companies working in the state’s oil patch. “At least she attempts to proclaim to live the life of not using oil … taking sailboats across the sea. We’ve got other issues to worry about.”

Tokata Iron Eyes, a 16-year-old Standing Rock member and activist who invited Thunberg to the reservation last fall, said downtown Bismarck would be the “perfect place” for the mural.

“I think that she stands for the compassion and the empathy and the determination to help in whatever way she can,” Iron Eyes said. “I think that that is the exact type of lesson and kinship that needs to be learned by people of privilege.”

Bismarck Community Development Director Ben Ehreth said the Downtown Design Review Committee considers specific criteria when considering public art proposals, dealing with such matters as location. Whether the subject matter might be controversial is not a consideration.

Ehreth confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Balkowitsch and the business had both asked for the mural application to be withdrawn.