Thousands of Bismarck elm trees being treated for damaging pest

Nursery officials are at work in Bismarck injecting insecticide into nearly 2,000 elm trees to help manage the spread of European elm scale.

The insect feeds on elm trees by sucking sap from branches and leaves. The Bismarck Forestry Division has contracted with Fargo-based Paul Bunyan Nurseries to administer injections of Imidacloprid insecticide on American elm and Siberian elm trees lining boulevards in the city.

There are 3,398 elm trees on city property, according to City Forester Doug Wiles. About 1,750 of them will be treated, Paul Bunyan arborist Eric Christl said.

The project will cost an estimated $150,000, according to Wiles. The money will come from the forestry operations budget.

The European elm scale insect reduces the vigor of a tree and poses a "significantly worse" threat to elms than does Dutch elm disease, according to Christl.

European elm scale is often first noticed on urban elms when sticky liquid honeydew produced by feeding insects becomes a nuisance on parked cars or outdoor furniture, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The honeydew dripping from a tree becomes negligible after a tree is treated, according to Christl.

The pest is not new to Bismarck. But Wiles and Beth Hill, outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service, said weather conditions have exacerbated its impact.

“With the drought conditions that the state has experienced this past year, the effects of pests like European elm scale can become more apparent," Hill said. "Trees under stress can become more susceptible to pest infestations.”

Trees in Bismarck were chosen for injection by their condition and concentration, according to Wiles. Targeted trees have been marked with a green dot. Each tree is then measured, and the circumference determines the number of holes that need to be drilled before the pesticide is injected, according to Paul Bunyan Nurseries President Chad Carlson.

For example, a tree with a circumference of 21 inches would have 11 holes bored, each approximately 2 inches deep, with each hole injected with 8 milliliters of pesticide, he said.

There are four areas of the city that are being treated over the next several months, according to the city.

Work has been completed in the area north of Boulevard Avenue and south of Interstate 94 between State Street and North 19th Street.

Work is now underway in the area north of East Avenue D and south of East Divide Avenue between North Fourth Street and North Washington Street.

The other two areas that will follow are:

West of North Second Street and east of North Bell Street between Main Avenue and Rosser Avenue.

West of North 16th Street and east of North Fourth Street between East Main Avenue and East Avenue E.

Questions can be directed to the Forestry Division office at 701-355-1700, Option 3.

