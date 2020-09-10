Third person arrested for facilitating prostitution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A third person suspected of facilitating prostitution at western North Dakota spas was arrested Thursday in Cass County.

Craig Grorud, 70, of Bismarck, was booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center about 11:30 a.m., according to the center’s website. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Grorud after Bismarck police raided massage businesses in Bismarck and Dickinson late last week. The raids followed a long-term investigation into the Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck and the Tokyo Q Spa in Dickinson. The investigation revealed employees were offering sexual acts during massages in exchange for money, police said.

Bismarck police arrested Lance Jacobson, 65, and Dickinson police arrested Jiang Jennings, 56, both of Hanover Park, Ill. Jennings is in custody pending $75,000 cash bail. Jacobson was not listed on the detention center’s roster on Thursday.

The North Dakota Secretary of State’s office lists Grorud as the owner of the Hong Kong Spa. The Tokyo Q Spa is owned by TM Enterprise Group LLC. Grorud and TM Enterprise Group are listed under the same Bismarck address.

