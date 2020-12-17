Third man charged in Bismarck break-ins

A third man has been arrested in connection with a rash of break-ins at Bismarck-area garage and storage units.

Isaac Murray, 24, is charged with six burglary conspiracy counts and one count of theft conspiracy. He was arrested Wednesday and is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. An attorney is not listed for him in court records.

Murray and two other men are accused of cutting or unscrewing lock mechanisms to get into the buildings, authorities said. A gun, electronics and checkbooks were among the stolen items. Many of the stolen items were recovered at residences in Bismarck and Mandan.

Justin Locke, 29, who records show as being from Mandan and Montana, is charged with 10 felonies stemming from the break-ins. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kaleb Glatt, 26, of Bismarck, on seven felony charges.

