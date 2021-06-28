Thief rams Bismarck gun shop with truck, steals firearms

A thief driving in reverse crashed a vehicle into a Bismarck gun shop early Monday and stole an unspecified number of firearms.

Police were called to Double H Guns about 1:30 a.m. The driver intentionally rammed a service-type vehicle with cabinets on the back into the front door and stole “a number of firearms,” Lt. Luke Gardiner said. No ammunition, gunpowder or gun accessories were stolen. Gardiner did not elaborate on the exact number or type of firearms stolen.

The shop hasn’t had incidents like this since opening at the South Washington location in 2013, owner Darryl Howard said. He’s turned over video surveillance footage to police.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle backed into the shop and had to propel over a substantial curb before hitting the storefront, Howard said. Also missing is a wall hanging Howard believes may have fallen into the culprit’s vehicle.

Howard has a record of all the firearms in the shop that includes serial numbers. Transferring the stolen guns through a dealer would be difficult, he said. It’s illegal to alter the serial number on a firearm or to buy one on which the serial number has been altered. Some of the more valuable firearms in the shop were bypassed in the burglary, Howard said.

“Nothing crazy was stolen,” he said.

Police estimated there was $2,500 damage to the shop. That estimate “won’t dent it,” Howard said, adding that a substantial portion of the storefront was damaged. The shop was open for business Monday, however.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.