Thief rams Bismarck gun shop with truck, steals firearms; suspect arrested

Smith in April 2019 was accused of assaulting two women in Mandan and leading police on a chase to Bismarck. He was arrested after a six-hour standoff at a Bismarck residence. He pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and terrorizing in Morton County, and felony fleeing and reckless endangerment in Burleigh County. He is still on probation from that incident, court records show.

The gun shop hasn’t had incidents like this since opening at the South Washington location in 2013, owner Darryl Howard said. He turned over video surveillance footage to police.

The vehicle backed into the shop and had to propel over a substantial curb before hitting the storefront, Howard said. Also missing is a wall hanging Howard believes may have fallen into the vehicle.

Howard keeps a record of all the firearms in the shop that includes serial numbers. Transferring the stolen guns through a dealer would be difficult, he said. It’s illegal to alter the serial number on a firearm or to buy one on which the serial number has been altered. Some of the more valuable firearms in the shop were bypassed in the burglary, Howard said.

“Nothing crazy was stolen,” he said.

Police estimated there was $2,500 damage to the shop. That estimate “won’t dent it,” Howard said, adding that a substantial portion of the storefront was damaged. The shop was open for business Monday, however.

