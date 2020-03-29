The Banquet adapts to provide meals, groceries during virus outbreak

The Banquet, a local nondenominational organization with meal outreach programs for Bismarck-Mandan, is ramping up its Adopt-a-Block grocery distribution program to serve five days a week with increased safety precautions as many in the community begin to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, while not new in the community, has taken on an increased importance during the pandemic, as many households are struggling to put food on the table.

“The need is shifting,” said Jim Barnhardt, a Banquet board member and coordinator of Adopt-a-Block. “We’re the first of our kind in North Dakota with outdoor food distribution. The reason we’re expanding as fast as we are at this point, with all of the coronavirus threats and so forth, is that there’s less of a chance to get it outdoors.”

Extra precautions also are being taken to protect volunteers with Adopt-a-Block, with barriers to separate volunteers and those in need and keeping of social distancing practices.