The Banquet adapts to provide meals, groceries during virus outbreak

The Banquet, a local nondenominational organization with meal outreach programs for Bismarck-Mandan, is ramping up its Adopt-a-Block grocery distribution program to serve five days a week with increased safety precautions as many in the community begin to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The program, while not new in the community, has taken on an increased importance during the pandemic, as many households are struggling to put food on the table.
“The need is shifting,” said Jim Barnhardt, a Banquet board member and coordinator of Adopt-a-Block. “We’re the first of our kind in North Dakota with outdoor food distribution. The reason we’re expanding as fast as we are at this point, with all of the coronavirus threats and so forth, is that there’s less of a chance to get it outdoors.”
Extra precautions also are being taken to protect volunteers with Adopt-a-Block, with barriers to separate volunteers and those in need and keeping of social distancing practices.
Volunteers with Adopt-a-Block hand out three to four standard-size grocery bags filled with basic grocery necessities, varying by donations. All food is donated by Cash Wise stores as well as Dan's SuperMarkets, Natural Grocers and the Great Plains Food Bank. As part of the expansion from two to five days, Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry, River of Hope Food Pantry and Jack's Food Pantry all have begun making donations as well.
“They have provided pretty decent meals, especially in a time like this,” said Angela Young, a Mandan resident who picked up food from The Banquet on Thursday. “It was super convenient, the fact that they had the styrofoam plates ready to go, different options, they had a variety of things to take and it really helps.”
The Banquet also has made a change to its operations in the midst of the pandemic, and has begun serving its normal daily meals as takeout-only in an effort to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding large gatherings.
“Currently our numbers are down about 300 per week, from around 1,000 to around 700 meals per day,” Executive Director Karla Eisenbeisz said. “We not only feed the homeless population but also the working poor and seniors, so a lot of the normal seniors who would come are not venturing out.”
The Banquet, founded in 2005 in partnership with Trinity Lutheran Church and Dream Center Bismarck, has been serving the community since its inception. With the expanded Adopt-a-Block program, the organization will be able to better serve at-risk members in the community and continue its goal of using empowerment and encouragement to strengthen the community.
