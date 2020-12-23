Texas man ordered to stop calling North Dakota businesses

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has ordered a Texas man to stop contacting local merchants after the North Dakota Consumer Protection Division received information about what the state says are fraudulent solicitations.

Stenehjem on Wednesday issued a cease-and-desist order against Joseph Elkhatib of Fort Worth, Texas, who does business as Sports Media Marketing, Boost Sports Integrative Media LLC and High School Sports Advertising. Stenehjem said Elkhatib violated North Dakota’s consumer fraud, do-not-call and charitable solicitation laws.

Elkhatib calls local businesses claiming to represent a local high school in its fundraising efforts, Stenehjem said. No monetary losses have been reported in North Dakota, but dozens of complaints from across the country have been filed with the Better Business Bureau, the attorney general said.

Elkhatib did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

