Terrorizing, endangering case moves to trial

A Bismarck man accused in December of firing a BB gun at a Sweet Avenue residence, pouring gas around it and threatening to kill one of the people inside will go to trial in May.

Roger Hacker Jr., 22, on Monday pleaded not guilty to felony charges of terrorizing and endangering by fire or explosive, and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Officers on Dec. 31 responded to a call that Hacker was shooting a residence with a BB handgun and arguing with the woman who called police, according to an affidavit. The nature of the argument isn't clear. Police say Hacker threatened to burn the house down while three people were inside, broke glass on an exterior door, damaged a vehicle and shot holes in an air conditioning unit.

Hacker's alleged threats to kill one of the people inside the house and shoot police when they arrived were recorded by the woman who called police, the affidavit states.

Defense attorney Patrick Waters did not immediately respond to a request for comment. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland scheduled a May 20 jury trial.

