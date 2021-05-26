Terrorizing charge, probation violation bring 4-year prison sentence

A Bismarck man accused a year ago of holding a knife to a woman’s throat and punching her was sentenced Wednesday to serve four years in prison.

Trevis Tessaro, 40, last week pleaded guilty to terrorizing and felonious restraint. The charges stemmed from an incident in May 2020 in which a woman told police she could not escape from Tessaro as the two traveled from Morton County to Bismarck. Tessaro was arrested after a five-hour standoff with Bismarck police.

Tessaro’s arrest led to a revocation of his probation from a 2018 drug conviction. The judge in that case had suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed him on probation for three years.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen on Wednesday sentenced Tessaro in both cases under the terms of an agreement reached by Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter and defense attorney James Loraas. Borgen ordered that six years of the 10-year sentence in the drug case be suspended and that the prison time be followed by two years of probation. Tessaro will serve a four-year prison term in the terrorizing and felonious restraint case at the same time.

