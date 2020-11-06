Task force nabs pills, pot-growing operation

Law officers on Thursday confiscated 1,400 oxycodone pills from a man they say also was growing marijuana in a Bismarck residence.

Willie Taylor, 42, who authorities say is from Michigan but rents a home in Bismarck, also allegedly was in possession of THC wax, marijuana leaves and raw marijuana, according to an affidavit. He was arrested when Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers executed a federal search warrant at 6045 Ridgedale St.

The pills could have a street value of $105,000, police say. Ten marijuana plants, lights and a ventilation system were found in a bedroom of the home, according to authorities.

Court documents show Taylor is charged with felonies for drug manufacturing and possession with intent to deliver, and a drug possession misdemeanor. He’s also charged with failing to register as a sex offender. He was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan in 1997, police say.

No attorney is listed for Taylor in court documents.

