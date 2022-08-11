Task force arrests woman who allegedly sold 2,000 pills in last month

Drug task force officers have arrested a Bismarck woman they say has sold 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills in the last month and used some of her profits to buy a designer wallet.

Fawn Fox, 21, in addition to two felony drug counts also is charged with preventing arrest, court documents show. A Metro Area Narcotics Task Force affidavit states that Fox struggled with officers during her Wednesday arrest and reached into her pocket for a knife before she was placed in handcuffs.

Authorities over the course of a week conducted surveillance on Fox’s Capitol Way apartment and received information from three sources that she was selling the pills, according to the affidavit. Fox allegedly bought pills from a group of men who traveled to Minneapolis to resupply.

Fox was arrested near a north Bismarck motel with 12 pills in her possession. She attempted to toss the pills, and as an officer secured her right hand she grabbed “a large butterfly style knife” with her left hand, the affidavit states. The officer was able to disarm her and place her under arrest.

Fox allegedly told police she had received and sold 2,000 pills in the last 30 days. The profits from the sale of several pills on Wednesday went toward her purchase of a Gucci wallet, the affidavit states.

No attorney is listed for Fox in court documents. The most serious charges against her carry possible 10-year prison sentences.

Task force officers during the investigation also arrested Antawon Baker, 38, of Chicago, on a federal narcotics indictment warrant. He was arrested at a motel near Fox’s apartment building.