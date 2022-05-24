Task Force arrests 4 in Bismarck on drug charges; men allegedly had 1,393 fentanyl pills

Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers on Monday arrested four men who allegedly had at least $56,000 worth of fentanyl pills and more than $2,000 cash in rooms at a Bismarck motel.

The officers arrested Terry Rogers, 38, address unknown; Lorenzo White, 42, of Saint Paul, Minnesota; Antawon Baker, 37, of Chicago; and John Richmond, 43, of Saint Cloud, Minnesota.

Police executed search warrants on two rooms at the Candlewood Suites, and the search turned up 1,393 fentanyl pills, an ounce of crack cocaine, and smaller amounts of ecstasy and cocaine, according to an affidavit. Police also found seven cellphones, $2,039 in cash, and digital scales in the rooms, the affidavit states. Fentanyl pills are sold for $40 to $60 per pill, officials said.

Rogers, Baker and Richmond are charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, a felony that carries a possible 10-year prison sentence. White is charged with felonies for possession of ecstasy and possession of cocaine. Each of those charges is punishable by up to five years in prison upon conviction.

Attorneys aren’t listed for the men in court documents. Richmond, Baker, and Rogers are in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail. White is held on $1,500 bail.

