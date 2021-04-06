Task force arrests 3 on drug, weapons charges

Two men who police say sell as many as 100 fentanyl pills a week in the Parshall area were arrested Friday in Bismarck on drug and weapons charges.

Jamar Smith, 29, of Duluth, Minnesota, and Michael Miller, 21, of Bismarck, were charged Monday with felony conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A third man, Demetrius Bowman, 23, of Duluth, Minnesota, faces the same weapons and marijuana possession charges but is not charged with drug conspiracy, court records show.

Metro Area Narcotics Task Force investigators during a February traffic stop acquired information that led them to the men, according to a police affidavit. Police when executing a search warrant last week at a Bismarck motel found $18,000 cash, a pound of marijuana, a loaded handgun and a number of illegal pills.

Miller is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a felony conviction, authorities say. Bowman was convicted of aggravated assault in 2016, is on parole and faces firearms charges in Wisconsin. Smith pleaded guilty to assault in Minnesota in 2013, police say.

Court records don’t show attorneys for the men.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

