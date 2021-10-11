Task force arrests 3 on drug charges in Bismarck

One of three people arrested on drug charges this weekend told police he’d brought 3,000 pills to Bismarck from Detroit in three trips, authorities say.

Michael Swan, 54, of Detroit, was arrested after Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers executed a search warrant at a Bismarck hotel room. Authorities found no pills in the room, but Swan allegedly told them he had left the pills at the residence of Lacey Gipp, 31, of Bismarck. Authorities said Swan told them he’d worked with Gipp and Kevin Luke, 31, of Redford, Michigan, to sell drugs in Bismarck.

Police earlier Saturday had found $3,000 cash on Luke when they arrested him in connection with a 2019 drug incident, according to an affidavit. He allegedly told authorities he was traveling with Swan, who is his uncle, and where to find Swan.

A search of Gipp’s apartment revealed 140 pills and paraphernalia within reach of three children, ages 3, 8 and 10, police said.

Swan and Luke are charged with felony drug conspiracy, which carries a possible 10-year prison sentence upon conviction. Gipp faces a drug possession charge also punishable by 10 years in prison. She also is charged with felony child neglect.

Court documents don’t list attorneys for the three. All made their initial court appearances Monday and will enter pleas later.

